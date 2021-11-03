Serum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $647.22 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Serum has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $647.22 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $8.72 or 0.00013870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

