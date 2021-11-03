Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 625 ($8.17). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 620 ($8.10).

SHB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 622 ($8.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,966. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 621.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.28.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

