Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. Sharp shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 17,459 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

