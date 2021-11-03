Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Rises By 19.7%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

