Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Decreases By 18.2%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

