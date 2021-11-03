Short Interest in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expands By 20.6%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

