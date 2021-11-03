Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Increases By 20.9%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ HGSH opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 18.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

