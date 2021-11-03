Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Increases By 20.9%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ HGSH opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 18.06%.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
