Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Increases By 20.8%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,625,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $395.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.73. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $240.86 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

