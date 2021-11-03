Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Expands By 20.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.6 days.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

