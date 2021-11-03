Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Increases By 20.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLP opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Several analysts have commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

