Short Interest in SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Grows By 21.0%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 841,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 509.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.