Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Rises By 20.6%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $649,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLON opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

