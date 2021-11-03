Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.20

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $320.20 and last traded at $320.20, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

