Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $57,037.02 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089769 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,119,352 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.