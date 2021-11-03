SingularityDAO (SDAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.13 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $60.89 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.