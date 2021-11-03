Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

TSLX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 493,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

