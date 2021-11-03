Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 493,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

