SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.77. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24,564 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

