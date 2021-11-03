Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $509,077.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

