Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.