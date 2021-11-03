StableXSwap Price Hits $1.49 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $6,731.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,823.84 or 0.99936976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.06 or 0.00758890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

