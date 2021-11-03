Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.89

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.89 and last traded at $113.88, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $403,989. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

