Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $67.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

