Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.81

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $703.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

