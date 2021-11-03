SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of STEM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 577 ($7.54). 79,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,364. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.36 million and a PE ratio of 28.20.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

