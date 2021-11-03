Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.
SLF traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,814. The firm has a market cap of C$41.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.31 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.52.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
