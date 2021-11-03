Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

SLF traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,814. The firm has a market cap of C$41.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.31 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.52.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.14.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

