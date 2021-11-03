Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $46.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 4,247 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

