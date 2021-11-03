Susquehanna Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $12.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.04. 25,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day moving average is $268.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

