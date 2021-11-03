Susquehanna Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $67.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,406,892. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.