Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.27

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 32935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Danske cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

