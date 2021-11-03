Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,994,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 30.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.