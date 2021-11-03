Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,994,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 30.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
