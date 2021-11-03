Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 3,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Talos Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

