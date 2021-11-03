TDCX Inc’s Quiet Period To End on November 10th (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price for the company.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. TDCX has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

