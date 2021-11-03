TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$161.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 7959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.