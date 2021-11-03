The Coca-Cola (KO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

10/28/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

KO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 61,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,410,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Get The Coca-Cola Company alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.