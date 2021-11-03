The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

EL traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $340.38. 1,498,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,527. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.46 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $316.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

