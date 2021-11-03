The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.18 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The Scottish American Investment stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.73). The company had a trading volume of 99,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,304. The Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 424 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The company has a market capitalization of £898.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.45.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

