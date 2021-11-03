THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $7.42 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. THETA has a market cap of $7.42 billion and approximately $335.95 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

