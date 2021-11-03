TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00007441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $250.66 million and $6.65 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.