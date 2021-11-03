Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.65

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.65 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 8206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

