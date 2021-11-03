TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 353% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $18,558.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.