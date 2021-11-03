TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.05

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 13729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

