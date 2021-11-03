Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 520 ($6.79). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.
TGA traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,393. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.38.
About Transglobe Energy
