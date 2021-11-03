Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 520 ($6.79). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.

TGA traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,393. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.38.

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

