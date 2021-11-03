Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

