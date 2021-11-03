Truist Securities Raises Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

KFRC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,679. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

