Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price was down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.31 and last traded at C$14.19. Approximately 188,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 289,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

