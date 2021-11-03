TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $182,391.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,388,312,469 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

