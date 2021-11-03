Typhoon Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,224.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $921,207.85 and approximately $13,224.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

