U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.47. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 33,872 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.