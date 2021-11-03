U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.47. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 33,872 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

