UBS Group Upgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Neutral

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

ROYMY remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Wednesday. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

